Sir, – I am one of approximately 10,000 people who for the best part of 12 months in 1946 had no formal education in the city of Dublin.

This was due to the fact that national schools were closed due to a dispute by teachers.

As far as I am aware, all of my schoolmates got through this at no obvious disadvantage to the other pupils in the rest of the country. – Yours, etc,

STAN

McMULLEN,

Howth,

Dublin 13.