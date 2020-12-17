Schools’ efforts to protect students

Sir, – The manner in which the Department of Education directed the principal of Claremorris Boys’ National School to re-open the school smacks of autocracy by an over-centralised government department.

School principals have legal obligations under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 to protect the health and welfare of children and teachers and this responsibility is heightened in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The department should perhaps focus on providing more local support and guidance to schools instead of issuing directives and undermining school principals. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD COFFEY,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.