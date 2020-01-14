Schools as polling stations

Sir, – I could not agree more with your letter writer (January 11th) who comments on schools being used as polling stations on election day: “why should untold numbers of parents have to put up with having to arrange childcare for this day”.

It is totally unreasonable to ask parents to look after their own children on one extra day in every five years. Something should be done about this! – Yours, etc,

DENIS RYAN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – If Leo Varadkar decides to call a snap election in February, then to mitigate parents’ frustration at yet another day of school closure, I propose that he takes a more responsible and considerate approach by holding the election during the existing February mid-term period, when schools will be closed anyway. Who knows, such a manoeuvre might even garner some extra votes for his party! – Yours, etc,

KENNETH O’LEHAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.