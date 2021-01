Sir, – The unsung heroes of this pandemic are the thousands of workers in shops and supermarkets who are dealing with all sections of society in a far more dangerous environment than school settings. How would the country survive if these workers decided not to come to work?

Unlike teachers, they don’t have the luxury of getting full pay and staying at home. – Yours, etc,

TERRY DOYLE,

Leixlip,

Co Kildare.