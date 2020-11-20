Schools and the Christmas holidays

Sir, – The proposal from the Teachers Union of Ireland to add two days to this year’s Christmas holidays is reasonable and should be accepted.

Since the days involved are Monday and Tuesday of Christmas week, it is unlikely that much formal learning would take place on that Tuesday.

The last school day before the Christmas holidays is by custom and practice a half-day of celebration in most schools, with early closing the norm more often than not.

Acceptance of the TUI proposal would be a fitting acknowledgement of the contribution teachers, pupils and school management have made to keeping schools functioning productively and safely in very demanding circumstances. – Yours, etc,

OLIVER DONOHOE,

Kimmage,

Dublin 12.