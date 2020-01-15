Schools and polling stations

Sir, – Clearly Denis Ryan (Letters, January 14th) hasn’t been as active visiting his local polling station in the last five years as I have. In our local constituency of Dublin Mid-West, we have had one general election, local elections, a presidential election, a byelection and two referendums – a total of six days of full school closure affecting 685 pupils so that one school hall can be used as a polling station. This is completely unnecessary as there are a number of alternative options available, such as the adjacent parish hall. Meanwhile, the other local schools continue with no interruptions, and childcare has to be arranged for girls attending primary school, in addition to their normal school holidays, while I have the dubious privilege of going to work and maintaining my annual leave to spend with all my children. – Yours, etc,

GRAINNE HANNON,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Taoiseach is to be congratulated for making Saturday, February 8th, the polling day. Good for turnout, good for democracy and good for the schools. Well done. – Yours, etc,

MARIA KAVANAGH,

Dublin 15.