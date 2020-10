Sir, – The ASTI has just had a ballot on industrial action (Front page, October 29th). As if the Covid-19 lockdown is not bad enough, ASTI members now threaten schools with possible closure. Teachers have genuine concerns but the ASTI now seems to be synonymous with industrial action ballots,which response is rather tedious, to say the least. – Yours, etc,

GREGORY O’ CONNOR,

Portumna,

Co Galway