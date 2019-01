Sir, — Once again at this time of year we see the same schools at the top of league tables. In my opinion, generally the position of a particular school is primarily determined by the ability of students’ parents to pay for grinds.

I would be really interested in knowing the percentage of students in the top performing schools who have received grinds.

Only then would we have a true understanding of the performance of schools. – Yours, etc,

JOHN RUSSELL,

Sallins,

Co Kildare.