Schools and faith formation

Sir, – Archbishop Eamon Martin states simply that, “Catholic schools are not only for Catholics”. So presumably will have no objection to the “baptism barrier” being removed? – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY O’LEARY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – In his defence of religious schools, Diarmuid Bolger (October 26th) ignores the fact that religious bodies have a triple-lock over the primary education system in this country. First, over 90 per cent of publicly funded primary schools are under the patronage of religious bodies – an aberration for a western democracy. Second, they can discriminate against children on religious grounds in their admission policies. Third, children of non-Catholic parents face the “integrated curriculum”, whereby a religious ethos (including prayers, hymns and religious references) can permeate the entire school day.

This triple-lock means that many non-Catholic parents have no option but to subject their children to unwanted indoctrination, in effect nullifying their (theoretical) constitutional right to opt their children out of religious instruction and faith formation.

How would Catholic parents feel if they had no choice than to subject their children to indoctrination in Islam in their local school as part of their “education“?

We are supposed to live in a republic. You might think that the right to a primary education free from unwanted religious indoctrination would be a basic right. Many people in Ireland cannot avail of that right. This has been “normal” in Ireland for a long time. But it is not normal, nor is it right. The times they are a changin’. Around a third of marriages are non-religious. Approximately 20 per cent of parents with children of school-going age are now non-religious. If religious practice were a measure, it would be much higher. Moreover, successive polls suggest that the majority of people do not support the status quo. The Irish primary school system must change. Indoctrination is not education. – Yours, etc,

ROB SADLIER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Diarmaid Mac Aonghusa’s letter (October 27th) suggests that taxpayer-funded schools are “there to educate and not indoctrinate”. I would remind him that Article 42 of the Constitution recognises that “the primary and natural educator of the child is the Family” and that this “religious and moral, intellectual, physical and social” education will be provided for in “private schools or in schools recognised or established by the State”.

In other words, as long as Irish parents continue to choose a denominational education for their children then religious schools will be provided for by the State. Surely this is the preferable option to a State-imposed system.

The problem lies in the lack of choice, not in denominational education.

In addition, the encouragement of students to “grow in their own faith and spirituality” encompasses the many people who describe themselves as “spiritual, but not religious” which, I’m sure, includes atheists and agnostics who likewise pursue the search for meaning to human life. – Yours, etc,

DIARMUID BOLGER,

Clonmel,

Co Tipperary.