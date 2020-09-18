Schools and Covid-19

Sir, – We have learned a lot about Covid-19 at this stage of the pandemic.

The most dangerous place for transmission is enclosed places with groups of people together for long periods. Is it just a coincidence that we have had the reopening of schools and an almost simultaneous increases in the cases of Covid-19 we are now experiencing?

Each class in every school brings individuals together from 20 to 30 families every day, which is the exact opposite to the strict “don’t mix” message in those irritating Covid-19 radio commercials.

If it’s not safe to go back to the office, how can it be safe to go back to school? – Yours, etc,

NICK CRAWFORD,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, -– I note with great interest, as a primary school teacher, that the same Government which is committing to keeping schools and colleges open regardless of what stage on their new framework the location of that school is, was running to the hills at the first sign of a suspected case in the Cabinet.

Furthermore, we are expected to keep our schools open even as Covid cases present in the school!

Teachers and principals want our schools to remain open, and have worked tirelessly to this end, but not at any cost.

And I also couldn’t help envying the use of the lavish Convention Centre for Dáil purposes, as we and other schools put our heads together to come up with some solution for our lack of space for an isolation room. – Yours, etc,

PATTI ROCHE,

Dublin 2.