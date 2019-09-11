Sir, – Whereas I cannot condone the disruption to school business that the industrial action by school secretaries may cause, I am not sure how else they can highlight the ludicrous pay conditions under which they work. A good school secretary, which our school is fortunate to have, is a gift.

Unfortunately the Government seem to treat them as a gifts rather than reward them appropriately for the incredible service to schools they provide. As well as performing a host of tasks and responsibilities, they are often the first face greeting parents and visitors to a school. They deal with the slings and arrows of school life with the minimum of fuss and with a degree of tact and diplomacy that would not be out of place in Leinster House.

I would imagine I speak for many school managers in supporting the claim for school secretaries to be given public service employment status and to be rewarded appropriately for the job they perform. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN BOYLE,

Scoil Cholmcille SNS,

Ballybrack,

Co Dublin.