Sir, – I am very pleased to congratulate so many students across the country who achieved their aim of securing third-level college places this year. Their joy should be shared with parents, guardians and school staff who supported them so well in their educational careers to date.

As a parent, school principal and educationalist, however, I am very keen to point out that so-called school league tables are seriously flawed.

These tables fail to take account of students who may not aspire to going to college but who are very happy to head in a number of other and equally worthy directions, such as apprenticeships, post-Leaving Certificate courses, going directly into employment, travelling for a while or, indeed, studying abroad.

Society needs people of many different skills and aptitudes in order to function properly. All school-leavers who achieve success, in whatever form or direction, should be celebrated, not just those heading to college in Ireland.

It is incumbent upon all those who seek to measure the success of schools to broaden their understanding of education and to ensure that the bigger and more inclusive picture is more accurately reflected. – Yours, etc,

BILLY O’SHEA,

Ballykelly,

New Ross,

Co Wexford.