School funding

Sir, – I read with interest your recent article regarding private schools and high-points third-level courses, and the astonishing statistic that €90 million of taxpayers’ money is being spent to subsidise private schools annually, while a mere €60 million is being spent on assisting disadvantaged schools (Carl O’Brien, Home News, December 3rd). So much for there being no class system in Irish society. I doubt that even Ross O’Carroll-Kelly could imagine something so ludicrous. – Yours, etc,

JAMES CONROY,

Mullingar, Co Westmeath.