School closures and Covid-19

Sir, – A national school’s principal and the board of management decided to close their school early for Christmas due to a dozen cases of coronavirus among its 125 pupils

The Department of Education contacted the principal to say the school could not close (“Covid-19: School concerned about outbreak ordered to reopen”, Home News, December 11th)

It begs a reasonable question – when should a school close? If approximately 10 per cent of a school’s population having Covid is safe, what’s an unacceptable number? – Yours, etc,

SEAN KEAVENY,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.