Scandinavian models

Sir, – David McWilliams, in “Ireland is three decisions away from being a perfect country” (Culture, July 14th), says that Ireland is just “three decisions away from becoming a perfect country – Scandinavia, but more fun”.

I’m sure your columnist knows that Scandinavia is not a country but rather, depending on who you ask, between three and five countries, all of which are very different from each other. Without specifying which, any economic analysis is bound to raise questions. This shows just how important it is to get the geography correct from the get-go. And why geography should be returned to the Junior Cycle core curriculum. – Yours, etc,

PETER LYDON,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.