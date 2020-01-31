Saying goodbye at European Parliament

Sir, – I found the tone of the deputy speaker Maireád McGuinness’s tone towards Nigel Farage during his last appearance in the European Parliament to have been both peevish and illustrative of the EU elite’s double standards (“Emotions run high as MEPs ratify Brexit deal in Brussels”, News, January 30th).

Although later in the proceedings Ms McGuinness made no objection when British pro-EU MEPs waved scarves and banners adorned with the British flag, when Mr Farage had earlier waved his little flag on a stick towards the end of his brief speech, she cut off his microphone. She then curtly instructed him that he was leaving and was to “take your flags with you”. Perhaps she was goaded by the sight of his British-made union flag socks as much as his evident delight at leaving the EU club?

How times change. In September 1944, the residents of Brussels were only too pleased to see the union flag carried aloft by the tanks of the Guards Armoured Division as they liberated the city from Hitler’s forces. Eaten bread is soon forgotten. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – Watching Nigel Farage and his cohorts’ display leaving the European Parliament, it’s a wonder that Boris Johnson didn’t send a boat to Dunkirk to evacuate them. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.

Sir, – I was beginning to think they’d never leave. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.