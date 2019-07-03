Saving the bees

Sir, – Ashley Hayden (Letters, July 1st) writes about the tragic loss of marine biodiversity in west Cork.

During the whole of last week on Achill Island I saw precisely one bee. This at a time when the wild flowers are in full bloom.

Can we attribute this to the unregulated use of chemicals on what were once bogs, but are now fields full of sheep and/or the use of chemicals to kill both indigenous rushes and invasive species?

I, too, am calling on the Government to ban those chemicals, which we know are harmful to bees. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE DAVYS,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.