Save green space in Dublin South Central

Sir, – Dr Johnny Connolly’s report Building Community Resilience outlines the devastating impact of criminal gangs on local communities in the Dublin South Central area. Anti-social behaviour is being used by gangs to control parts of this area (Home News, December 11th). Dr Connolly’s report correctly outlines that there needs to be a “whole system” approach ensuring support for vulnerable young people.

Such an approach would surely recognise the vital role played by clubs – sporting or otherwise – in helping young people. Safe play areas – green or grey – are almost non-existent in that part of Dublin. Kevins Hurling and Camogie Club is one of the few clubs that have built a relationship with vulnerable young people in this community over the last 30 years.

Despite the valiant efforts of this club and the local community to retain all of Dolphin Park, Crumlin, for GAA sports, it seems that few in authority are listening, including the GAA. In the heart of this community precious green space is about to be sold for apartments with the support of the GAA (Home News, November 28th).

This is despite a recent statement from John Costello, CEO, to the 2019 Dublin GAA Convention calling on the Government and city councils to ensure that “any existing amenity space is kept as amenity space” and stating that “we should surely at least hold on to the little we have”.

Mr Costello also states that there is no land left for potential development of GAA infrastructure.

The GAA proudly, and justifiably, boasts of its place in local communities all over Ireland, but is Dublin South Central to be the exception? Surely the needs of these communities must come first and I appeal to the GAA and the Christian Brothers, for the sake of these young people, to reverse their decision to sell this land.– Yours, etc,

DENIS COSTELLO,

Dundrum, Dublin 14.