Sir, – In the land of the legendary “Ulster Fry”, it is positively insulting to the butchers of Ulster to suggest, as the Johnson government is doing, that the citizens of Northern Ireland are being deprived of a decent sausage.

When it comes to giving preference to an imported sausage over a home-produced one, or allowing their breakfast to be used as a political football, the people of Northern Ireland should have only one response: “Ulster Says No!” – Yours, etc,

TERRY PATTISON,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.