Sir, – In all the complementary articles about Fergal Quinn, sausage nostalgia is mentioned. I have never lived where there was a Superquinn outlet. I remember when I came to Cork in the 1970s, Roches Stores also produced an in-house sausage. The off-cuts of meat from which the sausages were made were laid out in a tray. – Yours, etc,

JOHN

HEGARTY,

Glanmire,

Co Cork .