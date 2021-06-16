Sausage diplomacy

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole suggests that there are indigenous alternatives for Northern Ireland’s British-banger lovers (“Sausage wars a distraction from Johnson’s porky pies”, Opinion & Analysis, June 15th).

Among the alternatives he recommends are sausages from Finnebrogue Artisan in Downpatrick. Somehow I doubt if Finnebrogue’s vegetarian, venison or “posh dog” sausages would be within the price range of the ordinary shopper on the Shankill Road. Perhaps they could eat cake instead? – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – I’m surprised that people seem to be surprised at Boris Johnson defending the “British sausage”.

He’s only following the precedent set by Jim Hacker of Yes Minister fame.

He got the prime minister’s job following his campaign in favour of the “British sausage” in opposition to the “Euro sausage” being foisted on the British.

Life imitating art. – Yours, etc,

PAT KENNEDY,

Douglas,

Cork.