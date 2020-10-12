Sir, – Regarding “Sandymount cycle route to go ahead despite objections from residents” (News, October 8th), local residents are not objecting to a cycle route. We definitely welcome one!

What we are objecting to is the closure of a lane of an arterial road which will cause much congestion and chaos not just in residential roads of Sandymount but also for anyone trying to access the Port Tunnel, East Link Bridge, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port.

Dublin City Council is intending on making Beach Road one way, which will mean that most of that traffic (approximately 500 vehicles) would be diverted to Church Avenue, a 100 metre-long, six metre-wide road with parking on one side!

This is wholly unnecessary as STC Community, a local residents’ group, has put together an alternative proposal that offers a segregated two-way cycle path, and keeps both lanes of traffic. – Yours, etc,

ALAYNA

JOSEPH,

Sandymount,

Co Dublin.