Sam Smyth writes

Sir, – It is always an occasion to be name-checked in The Irish Times, particularly in a report about a legal action where I am a plaintiff rather than a defendant (“Former INM chief takes legal action against company and former chairman”, Business, July 20th).

In the final paragraph of his article, Simon Carswell referred to “nine others, including former journalist Sam Smyth” also taking legal actions.

I am a former journalist with Independent News and Media but I am currently working with The Currency, the online business news website. And I am preparing to travel to the US to cover the presidential election there in November.

I am not a “former” (and neither should any tabloid refer to me as an “ex”) when “journalist” is the job description appended to Sam Smyth (tired but not retired). – Yours, etc,

SAM SMYTH,

Dublin 4.