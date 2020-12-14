Salutations and greetings

Sir, – A well-worn response in Irish to the greeting “Conas tá tú?” used to be “Cuíosach, gan a bheith maoiteach”, which Dinneen translates as “Fair enough, but nothing to boast of”. Irish modesty at its best! – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIGÍN RIGGS,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – I well remember a former colleague in the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra who, on being asked “How are you feeling today?”, invariably replied, “Rotten, thank God!” – Yours, etc,

LINDSAY ARMSTRONG,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – In south Kilkenny, a common greeting is, “How’s she cutting?” To which most respond with, “Up the centre and down the middle.” In other words, “Steady as she goes.” – Yours, etc,

JAMES DUNNE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.