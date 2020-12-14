Salutations and greetings
Sir, – A well-worn response in Irish to the greeting “Conas tá tú?” used to be “Cuíosach, gan a bheith maoiteach”, which Dinneen translates as “Fair enough, but nothing to boast of”. Irish modesty at its best! – Yours, etc,
PÁDRAIGÍN RIGGS,
Bishopstown,
Cork.
Sir, – I well remember a former colleague in the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra who, on being asked “How are you feeling today?”, invariably replied, “Rotten, thank God!” – Yours, etc,
LINDSAY ARMSTRONG,
Dublin 6.
Sir, – In south Kilkenny, a common greeting is, “How’s she cutting?” To which most respond with, “Up the centre and down the middle.” In other words, “Steady as she goes.” – Yours, etc,
JAMES DUNNE,
Rathfarnham,
Dublin 16.