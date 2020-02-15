Saints for all seasons

Sir, – On reading Frank McNally’s Irishman’sDiary of February 14th, and the reference to a written request by one “Siobhan” to St Jude, to pray for a hopeless case, brought back memories of my convent school education, when we were encouraged to pray, not only to St Jude but, especially before exams, to St Joseph for hopeless cases! Oh, what confidence our teachers had in us! – Yours, etc,

EILIS LAWLOR,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I got a string for my reading glasses from my grandchildren for my birthday. St Anthony will be delighted. – Yours, etc,

MARY LAWLOR,

Dublin 8.