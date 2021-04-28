Safer cycling

Sir, – I wonder if some of those enthusiastic self-proclaimed safety-conscious two-wheeled road users could reciprocate in kind to motorists by avoiding the temptation to ride three abreast on narrow secondary roads while clearly engaging in animated discourse with each other and thereby occupying the full breadth of the half of the road which they share with motor vehicle users .

I have also on occasion while driving had to tolerate deliberate obstruction by a cyclist, who despite the availability of an adjacent cycle lane, persists in remaining in the vehicular lane.

Come on, fellow road users, a little reciprocal courtesy would be very much appreciated. – Yours, etc,

FRANK SLOWEY,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Your cyclist letter writers (April 27th) underestimate the effects of their speed.

At only 15km/h they can easily knock over a pedestrian, who, if elderly, can then sustain a broken wrist or hip. A broken wrist can be a life-changing injury, causing the end to independent living; a broken hip in an elderly person often causes permanent disability, and death within in one year in upwards of 30 per cent of cases.

Even supposing a cyclist, who had knocked someone over, stopped and supplied his or her name and address, the victim would have little chance of compensation, as cyclists do not have third-party insurance; it is available only in circumstances relating to racing.

For these reasons, cyclists and pedestrians should be separated.

Cyclists should not ride on footpaths and, in pedestrianised areas, cyclists should get off and walk. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL PEGUM,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.