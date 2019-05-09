Sir, – The safe arrival of a new person into the world is always welcome, and it is the responsibility of adults not to endanger the lives of children or salt their futures with bitter memories.

When people vote in the forthcoming European elections, they should bear in mind the countless children’s lives lost to weapons and arms developed and produced in Europe.

Feasting in the European banqueting hall while the garden fills up with the bodies of the innocent is the poorest form of social conscience.

Ask the questions and vote with the young in mind. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – I am pleased that the British nation can be released from the frivolity of Brexit for a few days while it gives serious consideration to the real issue of the day – a name for the new royal baby. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McDWYER,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co Leitrim.