Safe and seen on the roads

Sir, – On my daily commute in recent times, it has been remarkable to witness the amount of cyclists still not wearing high-visibility clothing or indeed without any illumination on their bicycles on these dark winter mornings. You truly cannot see them until you are very close to them. Then, I have noticed, as you overtake, many of them are wearing surgical masks. It is both pleasing and inspiring that in compromising their own safety and that of other road users, at least these individuals are doing their bit and following Government guidelines in combating the spread of Covid-19 and “staying safe“- – Yours, etc,

