Sir, – Nice to see Adare village (host for 2026 Ryder Cup) benefiting from Minister for Transport Shane Ross’s latest road bonanza of €447 million for Limerick roads project.

Meanwhile the Cork / Limerick motorway seems to have gone down a sink hole.

Maybe Cork needs to put in a Ryder Cup bid to speed up the process! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY

Bray, Co Wicklow.