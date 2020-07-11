Ryanair, resellers and refunds

Sir, – I see that Ryanair is being hampered in processing refunds by “resellers” (“Ryanair says resellers are blocking refunds”, Business, July 10th). I booked a number of Ryanair flights that have been cancelled, and for all of which Ryanair has confirmed refunds. All flights were booked directly with the Ryanair website, but I have yet to receive any refund, nor have I received any indication of when those refunds will be paid. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’NEILL,

Dublin 15.