A chara, – I agree with Niall Meehan who says the massive error in the Ryan report on the numbers of children in industrial schools between 1936 to 1970 damages the credibility of the report (Home News, November 28th). The number cited was 170,000 and the correct number is around 42,000. Some difference! The incorrect figure rightly invoked a national disgrace. The correct figure does not minimise the sufferings of those incarcerated. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY JORDAN,

Dublin 4.