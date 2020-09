Sir, – It is unsurprising that Breda O’Brien would summarise Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s legacy as a tragedy (“The path to secular sainthood is narrow”, Opinion & Analysis, September 26th). Even more unsurprising will be her piece in praise of the Catholic conservative Amy Coney Barrett in next Saturday’s edition. Or am I getting ahead of myself? – Yours, etc,

JOE ENGLISH,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.