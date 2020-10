Sir, – As a follow-up to Hilary Carr’s letter (October 26th), rather than shovelling up the leaves into a plastic sack to biodegrade, why not leave those leaves alone just for a short while at least? It is a beautiful reminder of mother nature, when not only can we see the beautiful shades of colours on the trees but we can hear the rustle of the fallen leaves underfoot. — Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY

Dublin 18.