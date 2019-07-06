Russian irony?

Sir, – The Russian ambassador’s letter complaining about the reporting of Vladimir Putin’s recent interview in the Financial Times (and reported on in The Irish Times) makes valid points (July 5th).

Alas they come from a very weak position. There is only one definition of liberal democracy: free elections, an independent judiciary and a free press.

That a Russian ambassador is at liberty to make his comments and have them published in the newspaper he criticises is the very essence of the freedom of expression that flourishes in a liberal democracy. And all done without fear of intimidation, imprisonment or worse. – Yours, etc,

OLIVER SEARS,

Dublin 2.