Russian incursions into Irish airspace

Sir, – Dr Edward Burke in his opinion piece “Joint air policing with RAF could repel Russians” (March 10th) raises a rather interesting question, which seems “obvious” to him: “Why would Russians seek to provoke a neutral country like Ireland?”

Since Dr Burke doesn’t provide any credible explanation on his own, let us suggest an “obvious” answer on our part. There is no reason, nor any intent, on the part of Russia to “provoke Ireland”. Both countries enjoy a positive and respectful relationship, and one which is advancing steadily in many areas. We do appreciate the important voice of Ireland in world affairs, as well as its prominent place in the global economy, and we see clear potential for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

And we certainly do not view Ireland as a “piece on the geopolitical chessboard”.

Russia sees neither the US or UK as adversaries. The modality of Irish-UK cooperation is clearly a matter between Dublin and London, with only one humble suggestion to keep in mind – there is no basis whatsoever to frame it as “repelling Russians”, since there is nobody to repel. – Yours, etc,

YURIY FILATOV,

Ambassador

Extraordinary

and Plenipotentiary

of Russia to Ireland,

Orwell Road,

Rathgar,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Edward Burke writes that there is “no treaty” that spells out Ireland’s dependence on the RAF.

True, but there is a bilateral agreement, between the Department of Defence and Department of Foreign Affairs with their British counterparts, to ensure the RAF will defend our airspace. The agreement allows the British military to conduct armed operations in Irish sovereign airspace in the event of a real or envisaged threat of a terrorist-related attack from the skies.

There is no alternative.

Air Corps aircraft could not climb high enough or fast enough to intercept even the ageing propeller-driven Russian bombers that skirt our shores. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – Dr Edward Burke, director of the grandly named Centre for Conflict, Security and Terrorism at the University of Nottingham, suggests that “an RAF-Irish Air Corps all-island joint air policing mission” could deal with incursions into Irish-controlled airspace by big bad Russian bombers.

Given that Brexit might prove an obstacle to this, might I make a modest proposal (Swiftian reference intended)?

Could not some of the US military aircraft that regularly pass through Shannon Airport bearing munitions, troops and possibly the odd candidate for extraordinary rendition, in violation of Irish neutrality but with the connivance of successive Irish governments, be diverted to scare off those unwelcome Russkies?

This would surely overcome those “historical and political sensitivities” that Dr Burke fears might impede our amicable collaboration with the RAF. – Yours, etc,

RAYMOND DEANE,

Dublin 1.