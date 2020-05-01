Sir, – Your editorial “Russia’s Covid-19 crisis – Putin’s mixed messages” (April 30th) portrays the economic relief package introduced by the Russian government as “biased towards large businesses, leaving cash-strapped small enterprises failing”. The situation is exactly the opposite: the state aid is specifically aimed at medium and small enterprises (SMEs) in various instruments totalling up to 2,1 trillion rubles (more than €26 billion). Since April 27th, the Russian government has implemented a second package of support to SMEs, including subsidy payments, privileges, deferment of payments and tax relief. A third support package is due to be issued shortly. – Yours, etc,

VICTORIA LOGINOVA,

Press Attaché,

Embassy of the

Russian Federation

in Ireland,

Dublin 14.