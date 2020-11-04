Rural distilling

Sir, – It was 1967 and I was 10 years old. I was with my late father Sean snr (Cappawhite) and a shooting friend of his, Martin Ryan (Hollyford). I was carrying the bag as we hunted woodcock up a sally glen on Keeper Hill. There was a beautiful smell in the air, an odour I had not experienced previously.

As we climbed, I saw some men up ahead sitting out on the heather watching our approach. I shouted at my Dad, asking about the smell. I was immediately and unceremoniously shushed.

Later it was explained to me that the men were making poteen.

I now live near Midleton and the same smell from the distillery reminds me fondly of that day on the hill. – Yours, etc,

SEAN FLEMING,

Cork.