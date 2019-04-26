Rural broadband and new technology

Sir, – I live in rural Donegal, about two miles from the nearest village. Eir and others told us that we would need to dig a trench from our house to the public road for a duct to enclose fibre-optic cable. I costed it and the job was coming in at more than €1,000. The works would have involved breaking concrete at the bottom of our driveway.

So I did some research. I contacted 3 mobile, got a wireless mobile router and a booster antenna from Amazon. We now have unlimited data for €30 per month. The booster cost €50.

My concern is this. Are we sleep-walking into spending €3 billion on “last year’s” technology? It seems to me that we may well be.

Experts are invariably conflicted. It’s always better to ask someone whose livelihood doesn’t depend upon the answer.

Over and over again in this country, our biggest and costliest mistakes arise from failing to ask the obvious questions. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.