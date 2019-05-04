Sir, – I have just returned from a trip to China, where I visited both major cities and deep rural areas the length and breadth of the country.

At no time was I unable to access the internet through lack of signal.

I asked my friend why, and was told that it was easier to provide mobile broadband than to try and run landlines to every home.

The economy in China has largely moved online, and I found that even the smallest remote located retailer has mobile banking with Q-code technology and accessed through their mobile phones.

While there are issues about Huawei and 5G, this should not take away from an infrastructure that would solve Ireland rural broadband problem.

Strategically placed masts could be a solution.

Your only have to remember how the TV choice in rural Ireland was enhanced by a network to see what could be provided. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral,

England.