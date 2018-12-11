Running out of room

Sir, – Although it is great to see such a high demand for the Dublin City Marathon 2019, it is regrettable that there are only 20,000 entries available as the demand clearly exceeds this number (“Unprecedented demand as 2019 Dublin Marathon sells out”, Sports, December 10th).

I belong to a group of 20-odd young people who had planned to enter next year with a goal of raising €40,000 for Pieta House (for the 40th anniversary of the race).

It seems likely that many charities will miss out on fundraising if the race cannot keep up with demand.

Perhaps a measure could be introduced to limit entries to those who wish to fundraise, or at the very least increase the number of entries to accommodate everyone who wishes to take part. – Yours, etc,

ELLEN

O’REILLY,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.