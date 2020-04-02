Runners and walkers

Sir, – I write as a daily walker currently confined to my house because of my age.

I understand well the competing interests described in recent letters (March 28th, April 1st) and look forward to those of us over 70 having the freedom to reclaim and enjoy our share of the footpaths.

We are currently playing our part for our community and that includes being deprived of our daily fresh air and exercise. – Yours, etc,

RACHEL M

BEWLEY-BATEMAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – There are rude people and there are kind people. There are thoughtful and considerate people and there are thoughtless and self-centred people. Both types can be found among those who run and walk and cycle and drive.

A little consideration for others goes a long way. Remember the golden rule: treat others as you would like to be treated.

That’s enough sermonising from this pensioner. It’s back to the crosswords for me. – Yours, etc,

ANNE GALLAGHER,

Gweedore,

Co Donegal.