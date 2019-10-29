Runners and refills

Sir, – The road to hell is paved with good intentions. The road to the finish of the Dublin City Marathon was paved with kilometres of sponsored plastic bottles discarded by runners.

When Dublin Fire Brigade opened on-street hydrants as the water source for runners at the first Dublin Marathon in 1980 (Ian O’Riordan, Sport, October 26th), it was more environmentally friendly than the current plastic free-for-all.

Given people are now comfortable with bringing a “keep cup” when going out for a coffee, can I suggest that for the 2020 event the taps be left running and runners be asked to bring their own drinking containers and refill them en route. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.