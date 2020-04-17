Runners and face masks

Sir, – I know Ministers are wary of making any further regulations but may I ask them to consider one more?

Would they make it a requirement for runners to wear a face mask as soon as they leave their house until they return and have closed their front door?

Runners are exhaling at a much heavier and frequent rate than walkers and therefore we have people walking straight into airborne droplets.

That just can’t be good, can it? – Yours, etc,

LULU CLEARY,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.