‘Rules of the Road’

Sir, – While I am indebted to your letter writer (December 12th) from Cork for enlightening the non-native in relation to the special traffic regulations pertaining in that county, I was saddened to read that the driver of the white van is not allowed in Cork the privileges that we bestow in Wicklow, where the said driver is entitled to undertake any manoeuvre whatsoever at any time, without warning and with complete disregard for other road users. – Yours, etc,

PETER SHEARER,

Wicklow.