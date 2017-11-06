Rugby World Cup and Croke Park

Sir, – The Rugby World Cup 2023 Host Selection Report must have raised some eyebrows at the home of GAA.

Page 100 of the report tells us: “Four of the eight match venues are primarily rugby venues with recent experience in hosting international rugby matches – Croke Park, Lansdowne Road, Thomand [sic] Park, and Ravenhill. The other four venues are predominantly Gaelic football or hurling venues.”

As a nation with a great literary tradition, it sounds like the authors of our bid might have gilded the lily a little to make their case. Or maybe, in the minds of the rugby fraternity, a memorable victory over the old enemy at Croke Park in 2007 gives some claim to the hallowed turf?

At least now we have some explanation for changing the All Irelands from September to August – it is because the IRFU said Croke Park wouldn’t be available! – Yours, etc,

T GERARD BENNETT,

Bunbrosna, Co Westmeath.