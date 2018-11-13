Rugby – time for a change

Sir, – Would you be so kind as to ask your rugby correspondents to reduce their use of Yeats’s most beautiful phrase?

I will otherwise be obliged to change, change utterly my consideration of which morning newspaper to buy. – Yours, etc,

R O’REGAN,

Glencullen,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Saturday was my first visit to the impressive Aviva Stadium and I was very much looking forward to the match. However, all through it there was the constant movement of people carrying large amounts of alcohol up and down stairs, disrupting us in our seats and our view of the match . It was really quite frustrating. I am amazed that the supporters can not forego alcohol for few hours to enjoy a match and then retire afterwards to a pub or hotel to celebrate or to drown their sorrows. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN BANNAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.