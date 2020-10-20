Rugby and trans players

Sir, – The article by Johnny Watterson on transgender athletes (“Sport still grappling with the question of fair play for trans athletes”, Sport, October 17th) did not mention that the transgender guidelines issued by World Rugby were informed by extensive scientific evidence (49 academic articles and proceedings).

Equivalent scientific evidence to support the position taken by the Rugby Football Union and the beliefs of transactivists does not exist.

I disagree with the article’s conclusion that “there is no clear answer”.

If facts and safety in women’s sport still matter, the answer is clear. – Yours, etc,

LOUISE WHELAN,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.