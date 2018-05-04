Rugby and the national anthem

Sir, – As the Irish rugby football union ponders its values in the wake of the recent Ulster controversy and Leinster heads to Spain for (we hope) a successful conclusion to its European campaign, now would be a most appropriate moment for the IRFU leadership to reassess its attitude to the playing of the Irish national anthem at Internationals. It is played at Lansdowne Road, because the President and Taoiseach attend the Aviva Stadium, but abroad where it would be most appreciated by our emigrants, Ireland’s Call is substituted out of a belief formed some decades ago that this would further unionist/nationalist relationships.

Many years after the ending of the Troubles, and the signing of the Belfast Agreement, the attitude of the Democratic Unionist Party hardly needs comment in highlighting the hollowness of this belief.

Nor may I say sadly do the immobile features of the popular Irish captain, Rory Best, as Ireland’s Call is sung, indicate any great grá for Phil Coulter’s music, or its symbolism.

It is an honour to wear the Irish jersey, a sporting, cultural and professional advantage to young men who become Irish international players, representing this country. There is no injustice in standing for the country’s national anthem. Certainly no feelings of injustice are manifested when it comes to cashing the green cheques.

But it is an injustice, conveying a sense of lack of commitment – be this justified or not – to that most loyal section of sporting fans on the planet, the Irish abroad. As part of their manifest feeling for their country of origin they are at least entitled to hear their own national anthem played when they turn up in their droves to support an Irish team. I conclude as I began that recent events have made this an appropriate time for the IRFU to reconsider its position on this matter. – Yours, etc,

TIM PAT COOGAN,

Glenegeary,

Co Dublin.