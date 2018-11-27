Rugby and making waves

Sir, – It was disheartening to see Mexican waves rippling around the Aviva during the defeat of the US rugby team. If those who participated in the wave were so uninterested in an entertaining test match that they paid closer attention to the crowd’s activities, one wonders why they attended at all. Mexican waves are insulting to the athletes and coaching staff that have brought Irish rugby deserved success. They are also irritating for those supporters who attend to actually watch the rugby, or who would attend, had tickets not been taken up by those more interested in what is happening in the stands than on the rugby pitch. – Yours, etc,

HAZEL NÍ hAIMHEIRGÍN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Did they forget to bring the green jerseys on Saturday – and just rushed around to the RDS, and picked up some Leinster training shirts? For those winning their first cap, I hope the IRFU finds the real green shirts. Playing for Ireland deserves no less. – Yours, etc,

EDMUND J FRENCH,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The hyperbole surrounding the manner in which rugby brings the people of this island closer together continues unabated. It plays a part, of course, but given its participation levels and poor penetration beyond the business classes that role is a very, very minor one. There are a multitude of more popular sports organised on an all-Ireland basis that do not make such grandiose claims. Time for a little perspective, please. – Yours, etc,

REAMONN O’LUAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.