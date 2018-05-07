Rugby and anthems

Sir, – Tim Pat Coogan (May 4th) wants rid of Ireland’s Call at rugby internationals under the argument that it has not help fostered relationships between green and orange, in which he is probably correct. However, ditching it would definitely be used by those who don’t want closer links on this Island in every debate that would follow about “Dublin rule” . The Irish rugby team is unique in that when they play the whole island of all traditions is behind them. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS HEGARTY,

Carryduff,

Belfast.

Sir, – Tim Pat Coogan thinks Irish international players represent “this country”. I believe they represent this island of Ireland. He thinks it is an injustice to the Irish abroad not to hear the anthem of this Republic.It is a fair point, if he can accept that the Irish abroad who see themselves as UK people should be similarly considered, if they so wish. – Yours, etc,

ROGER QUILLIGANE,

Eastleigh,

Hampshire,

England.